People will reject Congress due to unruly behaviour in by-polls: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has exuded confidence in securing victory in both seats set for by-polls on September 5, saying that people of the state are not 'satisfied' with the opposition parties due to their "unruly behaviour".

"People have witnessed the unruly behaviour of a section of MLAs within the Holy Assembly during the budget session. However, the BJP stands firmly against such disruptive conduct. People have observed the actions of CPIM and Congress within the Assembly, and I am confident that the voters in these two constituencies will cast their ballots to secure a resounding victory for our candidates and they don't want to send such kind of people again," Saha said on Thursday.

The BJP has announced its candidates for the September 5 bypolls to Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

The party nominated Taffajal Hussain for the Boxanagar assembly seat and Bindu Debnath for the Dhanpur segment.

Hussain is a local leader of Boxanagar, while Debnath is the party's mandal president in Dhanpur.

The bypoll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque.

Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election to that seat.

On Thursday, both leaders filed nomination papers for the by-election scheduled to be held on September 5.

Later, addressing a gathering at Sonamura, Saha said that the BJP is dedicated to the principles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan, focusing on the progress and unity of the people of Tripura.

Referring to the 2023 Assembly elections, Saha pointed out that the Congress and CPIM had formed an alliance, only to face defeat.

Criticising the alliance, Saha said, "The party responsible for numerous deaths, torture, and arson, formed an electoral alliance with the Congress. I questioned the Congress leaders on how they could justify this alliance before God. They had no satisfactory response. The Congress even held meetings within the premises of the CPIM party office-an unusual occurrence. However, the reverse situation, where CPIM leaders visit the Congress party office, never happens. CPIM's declining influence and support led them to forge this alliance. Everywhere I go, we pay tribute to those who lost their lives during CPIM's rule. They governed for 35 years, resulting in a state of chaos. Do the people want to reinstate such leaders in the Assembly? I urge all citizens to distance themselves from them."

The Chief Minister further highlighted the development-focused initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda.

He praised the "HIRA" model introduced by the PM and reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to fulfilling its promises to the people.

"The BJP never resorts to falsehood; our actions align with our words," he said.

During the event, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, BJP general secretary Papia Datta and others were present.