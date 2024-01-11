People will reject them in upcoming elections: Anurag Thakur slams Congress

Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the Congress party for declining the invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, scheduled later this month and said that people too will "reject" them in the upcoming elections.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress declared that it would skip the massive inauguration ceremony being planned for the Ayodhya Ram Temple, saying it was a "political project" of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"Whenever Congress criticised Sanatana, whenever it insulted Hindus and whenever it questioned the existence of Lord Ram, we all have seen the condition of Congress after that," Thakur told reporters on Thursday.

He further asserted that Congress only boycotts the events, whether it is the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple or anything else.

"Whenever there is a Parliament session, Congress boycotts it. Whenever there is a speech by Modiji, Congress boycotts it. Whenever good work is done, Congress boycotts it. The people of the country will do the same thing by boycotting Congress in the next elections and will show the way out," he added.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav termed it unfortunate and claimed that the grand old party is insulting the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony.

"This is very unfortunate. First, Congress created obstacles in (the construction) of Ram Temple. Now, they are insulting the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. In a way, it has hurt the sentiments of the majority of the population of the country. Congress should apologise," MP CM said.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said that the grand old party has rejected the invitation to the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Temple, and people too will reject them.

"This is wrong. They show double standards. They sometimes question the existence of Lord Ram and become 'Chunavi Sanatani' at other times...They have rejected the invitation to the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Temple today, people too will reject them," Chhattisgarh CM said.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Congress always questioned the existence of Lord Ram.

"Congress never looked at Lord Ram from the point of view of reverence, they said that he is imaginary so for them Lord Ram is not the centre of faith. This is an insult to the public sentiments of the country and the public will respond to it in the upcoming elections," Vijayvargiya told ANI on Thursday.

Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary also hit out at Congress and said that we are supporters of Sanatana Dharma, when Lord Ram is worshipped, BJP will stand.

Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha said that Mahatma Gandhi did not become a devotee of Lord Ram by going to the temple but still he went to heaven.

"It is wrong to do politics in the name of Lord Ram. There is a direct connection between me and Lord Ram. Gandhi did not become a devotee of Lord Ram by going to the temple, that concept was inside him, and that is why he went to heaven and went saying 'Hey Ram'," he added.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said that said that all the Congressmen will visit Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti.

"The name of Ram is the basis of life in this world. This Makar Sankranti, all of us Congressmen will go to Ayodhya from the state headquarters, Lucknow, to have darshan of Ramlala. We will also visit Hanuman Garhi and worship," Rai posted on X.

On Wednesday, senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--'declined'' the invitation for the grand event in Ayodhya.

"Lord Ram is worshipped by millions in our country. Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has obviously been brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgement and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event," the Congress said in its statement.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.