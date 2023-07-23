Home / Politics / PM afraid if BJP losses Rajasthan, it will lose in entire country: Randhawa

PM afraid if BJP losses Rajasthan, it will lose in entire country: Randhawa

Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is frequently visiting Rajasthan

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Photo: Instagram

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is frequently visiting Rajasthan as he is afraid if his party is defeated in the state, it will lose in the entire country.

Randhawa, the Congress' in-charge for Rajasthan, was addressing party workers during a programme to mark Jaipur Rural Congress president Gopal Meena taking charge.

Targeting the BJP, Randhawa alleged it wants to destroy the country built by former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Dr Manmohan Singh.

He claimed the prime minister was frequently visiting Rajasthan because he is afraid that if the BJP loses in Rajasthan in the upcoming elections, it will be defeated in the entire country.

Prime Minister Modi has visited Rajasthan five times since January. He also has a meeting scheduled in Sikar on July 27. Assembly polls in the state are due later this year.

Referring to the parading of women in Manipur, Randhawa said the prime minister kept on ignoring what was happening in Manipur for the last three months and only did 'Mann ki Baat'.

He added that the Congress government in Rajasthan has done a lot of work. Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Dotasara and other leaders of the party were present in the programme.

Topics :Rajasthan governmentBJP

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

