Home / Politics / PM continues to be silent, allows discredited CM to rule: Cong on Manipur

PM continues to be silent, allows discredited CM to rule: Cong on Manipur

The Congress and other opposition parties have been disrupting both houses of Parliament during the Monsoon session on the issue

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the Manipur violence issue and asked why did he allow Chief Minister Biren Singh to continue in the post.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to cite a news report about "repeated armoury looting" leaving the security forces worried, to attack the government over the Manipur issue.

"No wonder that on August 1, the Supreme Court observed that from the beginning of May there was an 'absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery', as also law and order machinery in Manipur," he tweeted.

"Yet the prime minister continues to be silent and allows the totally discredited chief minister to continue," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been demanding a statement from the prime minister on the Manipur issue in Parliament followed by a comprehensive discussion on the matter in both Houses.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been disrupting both houses of Parliament during the Monsoon session on the issue.

Also Read

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

PM Modi should sack Manipur CM Biren Singh: Congress President Kharge

Changing nature of violence in Manipur is concern for HM: Biren

Manipur violence: CM Biren visits Delhi to meet PM to discuss situation

Article 370 abrogation ushered in peace in J-K, says govt; Oppn protests

Freedom of speech cannot be used as armour for abuse: Naqvi salms Rahul

Himachal CM briefs Cong's Kharge about losses due to heavy rains last month

Cong presented Rahul with different looks but that film couldn't run: Tomar

BJP appoints firebrand leader Kapil Mishra Delhi unit vice-president

Topics :Narendra ModiManipurManipur govtCongress

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story