Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of disrespecting BR Ambedkar, claiming the party actively worked against him.

During a rally in Haryana's Hisar. PM Modi said, "We should not forget what they did with Ambedkar. Till he was alive, the Congress insulted him. He was defeated in polls twice."

PM Modi further accused the Congress of using the Constitution as a means to gain and retain power, while ignoring its core principles.

"The Congress made the Constitution a tool for gaining power. During the Emergency, the spirit of the Constitution was killed to retain power," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the recent implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, PM Modi accused the Congress of double standards on secularism. "The Constitution talks about a secular civil code, but Congress never implemented it. Today, uniform civil code has been implemented in Uttarakhand. Unfortunately, the Congress is opposing this," he said.

The Prime Minister further alleged that the Congress failed to ensure that the benefits of reservation reached the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). "The Congress never bothered to check if the benefits of reservation reached SC/ST and OBC communities," he said.

The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of Waqf properties, stating that vast areas of land under the Waqf board had not been utilized effectively to help the poor and the needy. "There are millions of hectares of land under the Waqf board. If these properties had been used to support the needy, it would have benefitted them. But instead, it was the land mafia that gained from these properties," he said.

With the recent amendments to the Waqf law, he claimed that the "loot of land" would come to an end. "The new Waqf law will put an end to the exploitation of the poor. It ensures that the land or property of any Adivasi cannot be seized by the Waqf Board... Poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims will receive their rightful entitlements. This is true social justice," PM Modi said. (With agency inputs)