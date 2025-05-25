Home / Politics / PM Modi likely to visit Bengal on May 29; Amit Shah to follow May 31

PM Modi likely to visit Bengal on May 29; Amit Shah to follow May 31

Modi to address a meeting in Alipurduar on May 29; Shah expected to hold strategy sessions with BJP leaders as the 2027 Assembly elections approach

Modi, Narendra Modi
Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal to attend a meeting in Alipurduar district, a senior state BJP functionary said, PTI reported.
 
The leader added that, following PM Modi’s visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to visit the eastern state for a two-day tour starting 31 May.
 
“Till now it has been scheduled that Modi ji will arrive at Alipurduar from Sikkim on 29 May. He is expected to hold a public meeting and also an administrative meeting on that day…,” the state functionary said.
 
“Amit Shah ji is likely to arrive in the city on the evening of 31 May and hold a series of meetings with state- and district-level leaders on 1 June to discuss organisational matters and the party’s strategy, as Assembly polls are just one year away,” he added.
 
Notably, the BJP has been looking to breach the Bengal frontier, which has of late remained a bastion of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). 

Over the years, the saffron party has made significant inroads in the state, becoming the principal opposition. It also delivered a surprising performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 out of the 42 seats. However, in the subsequent Assembly polls, it was comprehensively defeated by the TMC and failed to form the government in the state. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party underperformed, securing only 12 Parliamentary seats.
 
The BJP has never formed the government in West Bengal, but the party leadership hopes to put up a strong fight in the upcoming 2027 Assembly polls and achieve a historic breakthrough. It is worth noting that since 2014, the party has formed governments for the first time in several states, including Odisha and Haryana.  (With inputs from PTI)
Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahWest BengalBJP

First Published: May 25 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

