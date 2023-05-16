PM Narendra Modi distributes 71,000 job letters before 9th anniversary



At the event, the PM spoke about his government’s initiatives towards employment generation, stating that the past few weeks have brought news of “unprecedented positivity” in industry and investments, detailing his meetings with the leading CEOs of global companies. “I met the Walmart CEO (Doug Mcmillon) a few days back. He said his company will start exporting goods worth Rs 80,000 crore from India in the next three-four years. This is big news for our youth who wish to work in the logistics and supply chain sector,” the PM said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked nine years of the day the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on May 16, 2014, by distributing 71,206 appointment letters at a ‘Rozgar Mela’ on Tuesday. With this, the PM has handed out 359,000 appointment letters in five such events since October 22, 2022. In June last year, the PMO tweeted that Modi instructed all departments and ministries to recruit one million people “in a mission mode in the next 18 months” by December 2023.



The PM noted that over the next week, he would be meeting the CEOs of several global companies who are enthusiastic about investing in India, and these efforts are proof of the speed with which employment opportunities are increasing in different sectors in India. During his India visit, CISCO CEO, Chuck Robbins, told him that his company was targeting exporting products worth Rs 8,000 crore from India, Modi said. The PM said top executives of NXP Semiconductors met him recently and were “positive” about the capability of India’s semiconductor ecosystem. “Foxconn has also started investing thousands of crores in its several projects in India,” Modi said.



The PM recalled that on May 16, the results of the Lok Sabha polls were announced nine years ago, which “the entire country celebrated”. The government and BJP have elaborate plans to mark the Modi government’s nine years, including the PM addressing a public rally on May 30 and possibly inaugurating the new Parliament building, which is getting its final touches. Modi said according to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) net payroll data from 2018-19 onwards, more than 45 million people have received formal jobs. “It is evident that there is a sharp increase in formal jobs and self-employment opportunities,” he said.



The Congress accused Modi of “destroying” governance by “personalising” it. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said there were three million vacancies in the central government. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the PM had taken governance to new lows through his Rozgar Melas — as if he has personally created these jobs and as if he is personally paying those getting these jobs, and as if those getting these jobs should feel beholden to him and him alone. Modi said start-ups had increased to nearly 100,000 from a few hundred before 2014, and they are estimated to have provided a minimum of one million jobs. The government has disbursed loans worth more than Rs 23 trillion under the Mudra Yojna since 2014, helping establish new businesses, buy taxis or expand their existing establishments. About 80-90 million citizens have become first-time entrepreneurs after availing of loans under the scheme.”

Ramesh said the job-seeking youth in the country know it was this PM who destroyed “lakhs and lakhs of jobs” — both in the government and private sectors — through demonetisation, flawed GST, crippling of MSMEs, and the wholesale privatisation of PSUs.

