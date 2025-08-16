Home / Politics / PM Modi praising RSS in Independence Day speech insults the day: Vijayan

PM Modi praising RSS in Independence Day speech insults the day: Vijayan

Modi on Friday hailed 100 years of RSS as a "very proud and glorious" journey of the "world's biggest NGO" and lauded all its volunteers for their dedicated service to the nation

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
Terming Modi's action as a "denial of history", the CM said such "ridiculous measures cannot whitewash" the RSS which has a "poisonous history" of divisive politics (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "glorifying" the RSS in his Independence Day speech, saying it was "tantamount to insulting the day itself" and the freedom struggle.

In a statement issued by his office, Vijayan said the PM's praise for the RSS was an attempt to "attribute fatherhood of the independence" to the right wing organisation which was banned after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

Terming Modi's action as a "denial of history", the CM said such "ridiculous measures cannot whitewash" the RSS which has a "poisonous history" of divisive politics.

"The Prime Minister's use of the Independence Day speech to glorify the RSS is tantamount to insulting the day itself," he said in the statement.

Modi on Friday hailed 100 years of RSS as a "very proud and glorious" journey of the "world's biggest NGO" and lauded all its volunteers for their dedicated service to the nation.

"Today I want to mention one thing with great pride that 100 years ago an organisation was born -- the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Its 100 years of national service has been a very proud and glorious page," said Modi, who has been an RSS pracharak in the past.

Vijayan further said that the praise for the RSS and the placing of V D Savarkar's image above that of Mahatma Gandhi in the Independence Day greeting card of the Union Petroleum Ministry, reveals that it is all "part of a vast conspiracy".

The Marxist veteran claimed that the RSS was carrying the "dirty burden of hatred, communalism and riots".

He urged the country to stand united and confront any move to bury the history of human love and reciprocity and replace it with hatred.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Public has woken up: Rahul shares new video highlighting 'vote theft'

Want GST 2.0 to be Good and Simple Tax not Growth Suppressing Tax: Cong

PM dishonoured memory of martyrs by praising RSS in I-Day speech: CPI(M)

Cong slams PM Modi for praising RSS on Independence Day, calls it troubling

Nitish Kumar cuts preliminary exam fee in Bihar to ₹100; Mains to be free

Topics :Narendra ModiIndependence DayKeralaNarendra Modi speechRSS

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story