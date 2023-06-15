Home / Politics / PM Modi's clean chit to China a body blow to national security: Kharge

Congress paid tributes to 20 soldiers, who died in Galwan Valley clash in 2020, and slammed the BJP-led Centre for not maintaining the status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Congress on Thursday paid tributes to 20 soldiers, who died in Galwan Valley clash in 2020, and slammed the BJP-led Centre for not maintaining the status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "clean chit" to China was a body blow to national security.

In a tweet, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "A greatful nation pays heartfelt tributes to the supreme sacrifice made by 20 bravehearts in the Galwan valley, three years ago. Modi government is responsible for not maintaining the status quo ante at the LAC. We have lost possession of 26 Patrolling Points (PP) out of 65."

Lashing out at the Centre, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said, "We have attempted to raise this issue several times in the Parliament, but the Modi government wants to keep fellow Indians in the dark. Modi ji's 'clean chit' to China on Galwan is responsible for China achieving its nefarious designs. This is a body blow to our National Security and Territorial Integrity.

"Modi government's 'Laal Aankh' (red eye) has become blurred, on which it is wearing tinted Chinese glasses! As a responsible opposition, our job is to keep the country united against the Chinese expansionist policy and to show the mirror of truth to the Modi government," the Congress leader added.

At least 20 Indian soldiers died in the Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

The Congress has been criticising the government for not holding debate over the China issue in Parliament and has also slammed the Prime Minister for giving "clean chit" to China in June 2020.

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

