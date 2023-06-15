Home / Politics / AP govt neck deep in graft, when will Centre initiate action: Naidu

AP govt neck deep in graft, when will Centre initiate action: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP dispensation in Andhra Pradesh of being neck-deep in corruption and sought to know when will the Union govt initiate action

Press Trust of India Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh)
AP govt neck deep in graft, when will Centre initiate action: Naidu

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 12:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused the YSRCP dispensation in Andhra Pradesh of being "neck-deep in corruption" and sought to know when will the Union government initiate action against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a public meeting in his Assembly constituency of Kuppam, he claimed the BJP leaders were making mere statements castigating the YSRCP government for alleged corruption.

"The Union ministers should announce when are they going to initiate action against this corrupt chief minister," Naidu said.

He vowed that once TDP is back in power, he will make sure that all those who looted granite in Kuppam pay back.

Naidu said that the TDP's mini-manifesto has promised justice for all sections of the society, including women, youths and farmers. Once assets are created, revenues will go up which will be equally distributed among the poor in the shape of welfare schemes, he added.

Assembly elections in the state are slated to be held next year.

Also Read

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

TDP holds Andhra Pradesh govt responsible for Guntur stampede that killed 3

Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth

Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people

YSR Cong to attend new Parliament building inauguration amid Oppn boycott

Congress should learn management from BJP govt, says Narottam Mishra

Scindia loyalist's return to Congress a setback for Union Minister

Centre's ordinance brazen power grab, united Oppn will defeat it: Kejriwal

RSS body ABVKA calls for restoration of peace in violence-hit Manipur

Violence over panchayat election nomination continues in West Bengal

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyAndhra Pradesh governmentChandrababu Naiducentral government

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story