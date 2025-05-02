Tharoor, Vijayan presence to give 'sleepless nights' to many: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition INDIA bloc referring the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International seaport would give “sleepless nights” to many, reports news agency PTI.

PM Mod i said, “I would also like to say to the Kerala chief minister, you are a very strong pillar of the INDI alliance. Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here, and today’s event will give sleepless nights to many”. However, the translator failed to convey the Prime Minister’s speech accurately, prompting him to remark, “The message has reached those it was intended for.”

Kerala CM, Tharoor thank PM Modi for Vizhinjam port

During the inauguration event, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for the landmark seaport project. According to The Times of India, CM said “On behalf of the people of Kerala, I once again express our sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for visiting our state to dedicate the landmark project to the nation. I also extend my congratulations to the Adani group for executing this mission with excellence.”

On Thursday Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also shared photos on social media platform X of welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, his constituency. “Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, I reached Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Tharoor said.

PM Modi commissions Vizhinjam International seaport

Giving details about the project, PM Modi highlighted that India now ranks among the top three countries globally in terms of seafarer numbers. Over the past decade, port capacity has doubled, efficiency has increased, and turnaround time has reduced by 30 per cent. He added that the Vizhinjam port is set to triple its transshipment capacity soon.