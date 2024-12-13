Parliament session LIVE: Debate on Constitution to begin in Lok Sabha today
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Lok Sabha, Lower House of the Parliament, is scheduled to meet today for a special two-day debate on the Constitution, marking 75 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The debate will reflect on the significance and evolution of the Constitution since its adoption on November 26, 1949. It has been a longstanding demand of the Opposition, which has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of sidelining discussions on constitutional matters. BJP leaders, however, said the party had already called for such a debate, reaffirming their commitment to constitutional values.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union ministers and MPs on Friday paid floral tributes to those who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament 23 years ago. CISF personnel offered salute or 'salami' at the venue after a which a moment of silence was observed to mark the anniversary. The attack was carried out by five armed terrorists but personnel from Parliament Security Service, CRPF and Delhi Police foiled the attack as no terrorist was able to enter the building. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the Manipur situation in Rajya Sabha. Singh in his notice highlighted the 19-month-long "ethnic violence" in Manipur which resulted in the burning of hundreds of houses, the killing of innocent people and the displacement of thousands of families. The AAP MP expressed concern that despite the Supreme Court order, the state government has failed to take concrete steps to submit a report on properties affected by violence and rehabilitation plans.
11:48 AM
"Derek O'Brien, who are you? I will not fall weak today": Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today stated that he has tolerated a lot.
11:30 AM
Oppn parties submit notice in RS for Allahabad HC judge Justice Shekhar Yadav's impeachment
Around 55 Opposition MPs have signed the notice in Rajya Sabha for impeachment of Allahabad HC judge Justice Shekhar Yadav.
11:26 AM
Parliament LIVE updates: Proceedings begin in both houses
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have begun. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs congratulated Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju for defeating reigning champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship in Singapore.
11:22 AM
Constitution debate in Parliament: What is at stake?
An agreement was reached earlier this month between the government and the Opposition, setting the stage for debates in both Houses. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin the debate in the Lok Sabha today. Read here for more details.
11:19 AM
Why is Congress rattled when 32 political parties have agreed to ‘One Nation, One Election’: BJP
"Simultaneous polls will increase voter turnout, bring political stability, ensure good governance, eliminate the role of black money in elections, reduce the burden on our security forces, and ensure that taxpayers' money Is used in a more productive way… Why is Congress rattled when the high-level committee headed by Ram Nath Kovind spoke to all stakeholders, 32 political parties agreed to ‘One Nation One Election.’ Till 1967, simultaneous elections to the state assembly and parliament was the norm until the Congress party ruthlessly broke it from 1966 to 1977,” BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan said.
10:56 AM
Constitution debate to begin in Parliament today
The debate in the Lok Sabha marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, where the Constitution has emerged as major bone of contention between the government and the Opposition. The ongoing political controversy has been intensified by accusations surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged links to the Adani controversy, and counterclaims about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s alleged connection with billionaire George Soros.
