PM Modi to address mass gathering of 2 lakh women in Kerala on Jan 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mass gathering of two lakh women from various walks of life here on January 2. The meeting has been titled 'Sthree Shakthi Samgamam' and is organised by the Kerala unit of BJP to congratulate PM Modi for successfully passing the Women's Reservation Bill in both houses of Parliament, party's state chief K Surendran said on Friday.

This event will be the first of its kind, not only at the state level but also nationally, following the historic passage of the bill, Surendran told reporters. Women from diverse backgrounds, including Anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, entrepreneurs, MGNREGA and neighbourhood network workers and social and cultural activists will participate in the event at Thekkinkadu ground here.

"The Prime Minister will participate in the programme, and the objective is to showcase Kerala's greetings to the PM under whose leadership the Women's Reservation Bill was passed," he said. The BJP chief claimed that no other political party in the southern state has ever organised such a massive gathering of women. In response to a question, Surendran mentioned that during his visit, the PM would participate only in this programme.