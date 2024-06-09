Home / Politics / PM Modi to attend Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra CM on June 12

PM Modi to attend Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra CM on June 12

Naidu is scheduled to take oath at 11:27 am on Wednesday at the Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: BJP)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 7:16 AM IST
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12, an official said on Saturday.

Modi is set to be sworn-in as prime minister at ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Governor (S Abdul Nazeer) and other eminent people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony (of Naidu)," Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said in a statement.

Naidu is scheduled to take oath at 11:27 am on Wednesday at the Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport.

The chief secretary reviewed the arrangements being made for the ceremony and directed officials to make foolproof preparations.

Several VVIPs are expected to arrive at the Gannavaram airport.

Senior IAS officer PS Padhyumna has been appointed as the state coordinator for the swearing-in ceremony.

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

