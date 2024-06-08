Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as CM on June 12 morning: Andhra CMO

In the Lok Sabha polls, the alliance performed strongly, securing 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The TDP won 16 seats, BJP three and JanaSena Party two. (Photo: PTI)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 at 9

"Swearing - In ceremony will be held @ 9.27 AM on 12th June, 2024 near Kesarapalli IT Park, Gannavaram, Krishna District," the Andhra Pradesh CMO said in a post on 'X' on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, TDP Leader K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju informed that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12 at 4.55 pm.

The Chief Minister-designate on Friday acknowledged that the dedicated efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have changed the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh which ultimately resulted in the massive victory of the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congratulating every leader on the success of the NDA in the polls, Chandrababu said that the Prime Minister has not taken any rest in the three months of campaigning.



"PM Modi started the campaign and ended with the same spirit which helped the NDA to get this verdict," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party contested Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the alliance performed strongly, securing 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The TDP won 16 seats, BJP three and JanaSena Party two.

In the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, NDA registered a massive victory winning 164 out of the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh assembly with TDP winning 135 seats, Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) 21, and the BJP winning 8 seats.