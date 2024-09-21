Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / PM not visiting conflict-hit Manipur, trying to stop Ukraine war: Owaisi

PM not visiting conflict-hit Manipur, trying to stop Ukraine war: Owaisi

He reiterated that Muslims will be deprived of their properties with proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, if 'waqf by user is removed, anybody can claim the land in absence of legal documents and ownership

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit conflict-hit Manipur, but is attempting to stop the Russia-Ukraine war.

Addressing a meeting at the AIMIM headquarters here, he wondered why Modi does not go to Manipur where violent incidents, including rapes against women, have been reported.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Our Modi ji. What did he do? Manipur has been burning for almost a year. (He) sent NSA to Putin to stop Ukraine war, to Zelensky. Modi ji, there is fire in the house. Stop it. There is fire in the house but no worry about the house. (But) war should not take place in Ukraine," he said.

Taking exception to Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar's reported comments that Madrasas are training its students on using AK-47 rifles, Owaisi sought to know why the former has such hatred for Muslims.

Muslims made sacrifices during the freedom movement and Madrasas had issued 'fatwa' (notice) to fight against the British, he said.

"You have a disease of Islamophobia," he said. The Union MoS (Home) should go to Manipur where police weapons were taken away.

More From This Section

Premium

Growth, revenue, deficit: Delhi's economy under two Chief Ministers

ADGP-RSS meeting: Kerala CM Vijayan refutes political intermediary claims

Internet suspension for exam a move to hide J'khand govt's failure: BJP

Exploring journey of India's women Chief Ministers: From Sucheta to Atishi

India less of an issue in Sri Lankan election, local factors predominate

Reiterating the charge that Muslims will be deprived of their properties with the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, he said if 'waqf by user' is removed, anybody can claim the land in the absence of legal documents and ownership.

RSS-minded people refer to the Waqf board holding over nine lakh acres of land, but don't mention about lands with Hindu endowment, he claimed.

The legislation is being made to "take away mosques of Kashi, Mathura from us. RSS says 30,000 mosques are ours, not of Muslims," he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Waqf Amendment Bill: 31-member JPC constituted; Owaisi, Masood included

New criminal laws will be used more against poor, marginalised: Owais

Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh, Owaisi, Mahua key names in fourth lap. Full list

Remove police for "15 seconds": BJP's Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers

BJP candidate Madhavi Latha files complaint against AIMIM's Owaisi

Topics :Narendra ModiOwaisiAsaduddin OwaisiWaqf Board

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story