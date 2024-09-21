ADGP-RSS meeting: Kerala CM Vijayan refutes political intermediary claims

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that sending policemen as interlocutors for political purposes is not the style of the ruling Left.

He made this remark during a press conference while responding to a query about the allegations regarding the ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders.

"Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan stated that ADGP M R Ajithkumar met with RSS leaders as my intermediary. The opposition leader might be making such statements based on his party's past experiences of using police officers as intermediaries for various purposes. We do not have such practices," Vijayan said.