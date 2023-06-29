Home / Politics / PM's statement on UCC has nothing to do with minorities' welfare: JD(U)

PM Modi said on Tuesday that the country cannot run on two laws and that the Uniform Civil Code is part of the Constitution

ANI
KC Tyagi (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 8:55 AM IST
Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

"Our party considers it as a 'political stunt' for the upcoming general elections, and his statement has nothing to do with the welfare of the minorities," JD(U) K C Tyagi said in a statement on Wednesday.

PM Modi said on Tuesday that the country cannot run on two laws and that the Uniform Civil Code is part of the Constitution.

"Today, people are being instigated in the name of the UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...The Supreme Court has also asked to implement the UCC. These (opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," the PM said.

It is noteworthy that Part 4, Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, corresponds with the Directive Principles of State Policy, making it mandatory for the State to provide its citizens with a uniform civil code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

Tyagi said, "JD (U) is aware that Article 44 of our Constitution states that the State shall endeavour to provide for all its citizens a Uniform Civil Code. This clause is part of the Directive Principles of State Policy and not under the Section on Fundamental Rights."

"While the State must endeavour to bring in the UCC, such an effort, in order to be enduring and sustainable, must be based on a broad consensus in favour of such a move, rather than be imposed by fiat from above," the JD(U) leader said.

"It is important to always remember that ours is a nation based on a delicate balance in respect of laws and governing principles for different religions and ethnic groups. Any attempt, therefore, to impose a UCC, without obtaining substantive thorough consultations, the concurrence of various religious groups, especially the minorities, could lead to social friction and an erosion of faith in the constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion," he said.

"The enforcement of a UCC would require all current laws applicable in such matters in respect of Muslims, Christians, Parsis and Hindus (including Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains) to be scrapped. Such a drastic step can hardly be taken without substantive consultations with all stakeholders, including state governments," he added.

