Political controversy: CISF questioning of DMK MP MM Abdulla sparks debate

A political controversy has erupted surrounding the conduct of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) toward Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP MM Abdulla during his entry into the Parliament premises. On Tuesday (June 18), Abdulla penned a letter to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, voicing his apprehensions after being questioned by CISF personnel regarding his visit to the Parliament complex.

Abdulla detailed in his letter that around 2.40 pm, upon entering the Parliament House Estate, CISF personnel stopped him to inquire about the purpose of his visit and his intended destination within the premises.

“I am appalled by this behaviour of the CISF personnel who questioned me on the purpose of my visit to the Parliament, a place where I represent the interests of the people and the State of Tamil Nadu. Such an unprecedented misbehaviour has never happened earlier while the PSS was in charge of security,” Abdulla stated in his letter.

He further wrote, “I strongly believe that Members of Parliament are entitled to enter the Parliament even without official engagements. If I have any engagements, I am accountable only to my Chairman, the Custodian of the Rajya Sabha.”

The shift of Parliament security responsibilities to the CISF in May this year has been a contentious issue, with several Opposition members criticising the move.

TMC criticises government over security measures

On Wednesday (June19), Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale criticised the Modi government following DMK MP Abdulla’s complaint about being questioned by CISF personnel regarding his presence in Parliament.

Gokhale shared a copy of Abdulla’s complaint on his official social media account, describing the incident as shocking and shameful.

“An MP cannot be asked why they’re going to Parliament. As Members of the House, it is our right to be in Parliament. Is this why CISF has replaced Parliament Security Services? To obstruct INDIA MPs from carrying out their duties?” Gokhale wrote.

He further criticised the government, stating, “Home Minister Amit Shah should take this seriously. Parliament is not the personal property of Modi or Shah to stop and interrogate MPs.”

Gokhale demanded strict action against those responsible for the incident, emphasising, “There needs to be accountability and the strictest action on this. The CISF is there for the security of Parliament, not as Amit Shah’s personal militia.”





CISF takes over Parliament security duties

The CISF took over the security responsibilities for the Parliament complex on May 20. This includes deploying 3,317 personnel to secure both the old and new Parliament buildings, along with associated structures. This change was implemented following a security breach on December 13, 2022, when two individuals disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha chamber by releasing yellow smoke and shouting slogans, while two others sprayed coloured smoke and shouted slogans outside the premises.