'Pradhan sevak' Modi is leading India's heritage through yoga at UN: Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to lead a yoga session in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters that will saw participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event held at Noida Indoor Stadium where she performed yoga this morning, the Minister said, "This is a moment of pride for all Indians on the occasion of International Yoga Day as our 'pradhan sevak' (prime servant) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading India's heritage and development through the practice of Yoga at UN Headquarters today."

The Minister wished the country as well as all Yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day.

Informing about the purpose of Yoga Day being celebrated across India, Irani said that "it is the imagination of Prime Minister Modi that India should be healthy and it should achieve a tremendous position in the economic system with the spirit of innovation."

She also said, "It is the desire of all of us that you all could lead a balanced life through the practice of yoga."

Asked on Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's statement that "he's a 'fan of Modi', Irani said, "It is a proud privilege for all Indians who witnessed the resurgance of all not only economic prospect but also the impact that India now has culturally across the world."

"... Now, the world looks at India for not only investment opportunity but from the perspective of a view global order that is emerging. It is an issue to be proud of as an Indian," Irani said.

Musk said he had a 'very good' conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday evening. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Musk, 51, praised Modi's outlook for India and reiterated his intention of investing in the country.