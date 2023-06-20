Home / Politics / Haryana to protect, conserve trees aged over 75 years: Minister Kanwar Pal

Haryana to protect, conserve trees aged over 75 years: Minister Kanwar Pal

Haryana Forest and Environment Minister Kanwar Pal on said that the govt is committed to protecting and conserving the trees which are aged more than 75 years

IANS Chandigarh
Haryana to protect, conserve trees aged over 75 years: Minister Kanwar Pal

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haryana Forest and Environment Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said that the government is committed to protecting and conserving the trees which are aged more than 75 years and have immense ecological and environmental value.

He said that the government has launched the 'Haryana Pran Vaayu Devta Pension Scheme' which will remain operative for five years. The initiative has been taken to inculcate a sense for protection of old-aged trees among people.

Pal said for the maintenance of the 'Pran Vaayu Devta Tree', the government will award an annual pension of Rs 2,500 to the custodian of the tree and this amount will be deposited directly in the bank account.

The pension will increase every year at rates pro-rata to the increase in the Old Age Samman Pension Scheme for people.

The minister said the trees aged more than 75 years will only be eligible under this scheme; fallen, hollow, dead, dry and diseased trees will not be eligible.

The grove of trees originating from one seedling like in Ficusbengalensis will be considered to be one tree. The maximum number of trees covered under the scheme will not be more than 4,000 till the next review after five years and trees standing on forest lands will not be covered under this scheme, he added.

--IANS

vg/sha

Also Read

Diary sector should refrain from inter-state competition, says Milma

Punjab CM denies affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

World environment day 2023: History, Theme, Importance, Celebration

Centre asks states to expedite energy efficiency activities on mission mode

Bengal panchayat polls: SEC demands central force company for each district

Manipur violence: Oppn upset over PM's silence, submits memorandum to PMO

If Cong wins, will set up separate ministry for backward classes: Wasnik

2024 Lok Sabha polls: AIADMK wants to make a strong comeback

Opposition parties to discuss Centre's ordinance on June 23 in Patna

Topics :HaryanaEnvironment protection

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story