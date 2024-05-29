Home / Politics / Court rejects Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Court rejects Prajwal Revanna's anticipatory bail plea in rape case

According to official sources, Prajwal has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31

Prajwal Revanna
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 6:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Special Court here on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, in a rape case.

The special court for Elected Representative dismissed the bail application moved by his advocate Arun.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to official sources, Prajwal has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31.

Prajwal, grandson of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, is accused in an alleged rape and sexual harassment case involving a 47-year-old woman.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan Lok Sabha segment went to polls, and is still at large.

On May 18, the Special Court for Elected Representatives had issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

ALSO READ: Sunita Kejriwal may face FIR for posting court hearings on social media

However, later the SIT arrested his father and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who is allegedly involved in kidnapping the woman.

All eyes are on Kempegowda International Airport where Prajwal is expected to arrive on May 31, and the SIT is likely to arrest him the moment he lands.

Meanwhile, Prajwal's mother Bhavani Revanna has filed an anticipatory bail in the special court for elected representatives fearing arrest in the kidnap case linked to her husband.

The SIT filed objections to granting the anticipatory bail to her and also sought to cancel the interim anticipatory bail issued to H D Revanna in the same case.

Bhavani Revanna's anticipatory bail order is reserved for May 31.


 

Also Read

'Truth will prevail soon': Prajwal Revanna on Karnataka sex scandal

Lookout notice, arrest warning for Prajwal Revanna in sex harassment row

Ex-PM HD Devegowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna named in sex scandal: Details

'Won't protect him': HD Kumaraswamy as JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna

CBI likely to issue Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna: SIT

Sunita Kejriwal may face FIR for posting court hearings on social media

LS polls: Rahul, Akhilesh will blame EVMs for election defeat, alleges Shah

Congress looted Rajasthan; Gehlot, Dotasra would be jailed soon: Minister

SC registry refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea

if Cong voted to power, poor in Odisha will get Rs 26K each month: Leader

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Sexual violenceJDSH D Deve GowdaKarnataka

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story