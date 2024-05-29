Sunita Kejriwal may face FIR for posting court hearings on social media

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, might face a first information report (FIR) following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. The PIL seeks legal action against her for posting video clips of the Delhi chief minister's court proceedings on social media, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

Advocate Vaibhav Singh filed the PIL. In the document, several social media accounts have been named that shared audio and video recordings of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's address to the Rouse Avenue Court in connection to the Delhi excise policy case. Singh has called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident.

In his plea, Singh contends that after Kejriwal addressed the Rouse Avenue Court on March 28, multiple social media handles affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other Opposition parties posted recordings of the court proceedings online.

According to Singh, immediately after the hearing, numerous social media accounts began "posting, reposting, forwarding, sharing, resharing" the audio and video recordings of the proceedings. While Sunita Kejriwal did not post any video or audio recordings of her own, Singh claimed that the CM's wife reposted an audio recording uploaded by a Twitter account named Akshay.

On March 28, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) brought Kejriwal before the court in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. During the hearing, Kejriwal accused the ED of operating an extortion racket for the BJP.

"The post in regard to this audio/video recording was circulated on X (formerly Twitter) with the #MoneyTrailExposedByKejriwal. The circumstances in which the audio/video recording went viral suggest a deep conspiracy by political parties to malign the judiciary and mislead the public into thinking that the judiciary is influenced by the government and the Central Government," Singh stated.

Singh argued that recording court proceedings is prohibited under the "High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts 2021." He claims that making these recordings viral was an attempt to tarnish the judiciary's image and mislead the public, suggesting that the judiciary operates under government pressure.

Singh alleged that posting such videos was part of a conspiracy orchestrated by Arvind Kejriwal and AAP.

"The above circumstances indicate a preplanned conspiracy to record the court proceedings, hatched by Arvind Kejriwal and his party members. Kejriwal's unprecedented personal presentation in court on March 28, 2024, suggests that it was part of a strategy to garner public sympathy," the petitioner submitted.

On the basis of this, Advocate Singh has sought legal action against Sunita Kejriwal.