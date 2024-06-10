Home / Politics / Prem Singh Tamang to be sworn in as Sikkim CM for second term today

Prem Singh Tamang to be sworn in as Sikkim CM for second term today

The swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be attended by around 30,000 people, will commence at 4.30 pm

Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim CM
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang is set to take oath as chief minister of the Himalayan state for a second straight term on Monday.
Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 1:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang is set to take oath as chief minister of the Himalayan state for a second straight term on Monday, officials said.

Governor Lakshman Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Tamang and his Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Paljor stadium here, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The council of ministers in Sikkim has a strength of 12 members, including the chief minister.

The swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be attended by around 30,000 people, will commence at 4.30 pm, the officials said.

The state government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in and around Gangtok on Monday, as part of the security measures for the event.

A half-day holiday has also been declared in all government offices on Monday.

"In view of the swearing-in ceremony of the Hon'ble Chief Minister Designate and the Council of Ministers Designate... the state government hereby declares, 10th June, 2024 (Monday) as half working day till 12 noon, for all government offices and PSUs located in and around Gangtok," Chief Secretary V B Pathak said in a circular issued by the Home Department.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Gangtok for the oath-taking programme, the officials added.

Tamang, 56, who spearheaded the SKM's landslide victory in the assembly polls and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party during a meeting on June 2.

The SKM won 31 of the 32 assembly seats in the polls, which took place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Tamang won from both Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung constituencies that he contested.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, managed to win only one seat.

Also Read

SKM supremo Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as Sikkim CM on June 9

People's trust, hard work of SKM behind landslide victory: Sikkim CM Tamang

Sikkim Assembly elections: BJP releases second list of nine candidates

Sikkim Democratic Front announces six candidates for Assembly polls

SDF releases Sikkim's LS, state polls list; fields Bhaichung Bhutia

Tharoor responds to Chandrasekhar's post about ending his public life

Here's a list of key global events that await Modi govt in its third term

JP Nadda sworn in as Cabinet Minister; who will be BJP's next president?

'I want to work as an MP': BJP's Suresh Gopi seeks exit from Modi's Cabinet

India Inc calls for bolder, progressive reforms as PM Modi begins 3rd term

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SikkimSikkim standoffElections in India

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story