JP Nadda sworn in as Cabinet Minister; who will be BJP's next president?

Narendra Modi was sworn in as India’s Prime Minister for a third straight term on Sunday evening, June 9, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event saw over 72 ministers take the oath as members of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which includes 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State.

Among the notable inclusions is BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who has been sworn in as a Cabinet minister. Nadda, whose term ended in January 2023, is on extension and will remain BJP chief till June this year due to polls.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





Also Read: At nine, UP has the most ministers in Modi govt. Check state-wise full list Nadda’s inclusion in the Cabinet has sparked speculation about who will succeed him as BJP president. Potential successors such as CR Paatil, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Bhupender Yadav have all been included in the Union cabinet, further fuelling the debate. Previous BJP presidents, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari are also in the Cabinet.

At 63, Nadda is now the sole representative from Himachal Pradesh in the BJP-led government. While his specific ministry has not yet been disclosed, Nadda has significant experience, having served as the Union Health Minister during Modi's first term from November 2014 to May 2019.

Here are some names that may be considered as possible candidatures for the position:

Sunil Bansal

Sunil Bansal rose to prominence as the state general secretary (organisation) after delivering Uttar Pradesh for the BJP.

Bansal, a former RSS pracharak from Rajasthan, is known for his close ties with Amit Shah and enjoys support within the RSS. He was instrumental in the BJP's successes in the 2014 and 2017 UP elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

More recently, Bansal was given a national role, overseeing West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana, and managing call centres for feedback and motivation during BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha campaigns.

Om Birla

Om Birla, 61, the outgoing Speaker of the Lok Sabha, has a background with the RSS and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was re-elected from the Kota constituency, a seat he has held since 2014.

His selection as Speaker of the Lok Sabha in 2019 was a surprise to many. Last year, he was also speculated to be a candidate for Chief Minister of Rajasthan during the state Assembly elections.

Vinod Tawde

Vinod Tawde, 60, from Maharashtra, has transitioned from state to national politics effectively. As the general secretary in-charge of Bihar, Tawde handled key responsibilities during the Lok Sabha campaign and has been noted for his execution of public outreach programmes.

Tawde’s background with the ABVP and his experience as a minister in Maharashtra make him a strong candidate.

Appointing Tawde as BJP chief could also be strategically beneficial ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections later this year, especially following the BJP's recent setbacks in the state.

Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur, 49, from Himachal Pradesh, held the sports and information and broadcasting portfolios before being excluded from the Union Cabinet in Modi's latest government.

Thakur has been re-elected from Hamirpur for the fifth consecutive time and has experience as a former president of the BJP's youth wing. However, his appointment as BJP chief would result in two consecutive leaders from Himachal Pradesh.

BJP surprise candidate

The BJP may also opt for a less publicised candidate for its next president, as it has done in the past with chief ministerial positions, including Vishnu Deo Sai in Chhattisgarh, Mohan Yadav in Madhya Pradesh, and Bhajan Lal Sharma in Rajasthan.

