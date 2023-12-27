Home / Politics / Priyank Kharge attacks Amit Shah for his comment on CAA implementation

Priyank Kharge attacks Amit Shah for his comment on CAA implementation

Shah said that no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it is the law of the land

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, was replying to the Union Home Minister's recent remarks on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Wednesday attacked the Central government and alleged that Amit Shah is the most incompetent Home Minister in independent India and that the latter hasn't made a statement on the situation in Manipur and recent Parliament security breach incident.

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, was replying to the Union Home Minister's recent remarks on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Amit Shah is perhaps the most incompetent Home Minister in independent India. How come he has time to comment on CAA and watch his son administer cricket matches in Ahmedabad, but does not want to comment on Manipur or comment on the Parliament security breach issue...Instead of trying to divert the topic, he should inform us where the investigation is leading to," Kharge said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing a closed-door meeting of the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party's social media and IT wing members, Shah said that no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it is the law of the land.

In a video, which was released by BJP on social media platform, X, the Union Home Minister accused the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the refugees on the CAA issue.

"Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is often misleading the refugees over CAA. Today, I say in front of you all, (that) CAA is the law of the land. No one can stop this (from implementation). Everyone is going to get citizenship," Shah said.

He said, "This is the commitment of our party, it is the duty of every Indian to protect the honour of those who have come from neighbouring countries after being a religious persecutor. It is the duty of every Indian, and this will happen.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

No one can stop CAA implementation, says Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

SC to start hearing on validity of Citizenship Act's Section 6A on Oct 17

Assam illegal immigrants: SC to examine Citizenship Act's validity on Dec 5

Nepali Gurkhas joining Wagner group for Russian citizenship, better life

BJP removes WB leader Anupam Hazra from party's national secretary post

PM couldn't keep his word: CM Siddaramaiah on Modi's 2 cr jobs promise

CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury turns down Ayodhya Ram Temple invite

Vadra 'stayed' at London property which is proceeds of crime in a case: ED

AICC dissolves MP Congress working committee post election debacle

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahCitizenship BillPriyank KhargeCitizenship ActKarnataka governmentCongress

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story