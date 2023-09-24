Home / Politics / Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to Dhankhar over sloganeering by visitors

Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to Dhankhar over sloganeering by visitors

"The fact that over fifty visitors were able to raise slogans is a matter of grave concern. In response to this serious breach, Members from the opposition panics walked out in protest"

ANI
Urguing the Chairman to take immediate and stringer action to address this matter, she said, "We must do everything to protect the sanctity of the Parliament".

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar requesting urgent action against 'political sloganeering by visitors' in the House gallery on Thursday.

"I have written a letter to RS Chairman. When proceedings in the House were underway on September 21, visitors, especially females, were thronging the gallery. Political slogans were raised from one of the galleries. The opposition parties had registered their protests with the Chairman, who had ensured to take strict action," she told ANI on Sunday.

"These visitors come on the invitation of MPs and are known to them. They can only be called inside the visitor's gallery, and they do not have permission to interfere in the proceedings of the House or political sloganeering," she asserted.

Expressing "grave concern and "deep disappointment" in her letter over the incidents that unfolded in the Upper House of the Parliament on September 21 during the special session, she raised "serious questions" about the enforcement of rules and regulations within the esteemed House.

"I must express dismay that, despite the Rajya Sabha's stringent security measures and the diligence of its marshals, an individual was able to indulge in political sloganeering. The incident occurred in clear violation of Rule 264, which explicitly outlines the conduct expected of individuals in the Visitor's Gallery during parliamentary sessions," she wrote in the letter.

Elaborating on Rule 264 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, Chaturvedi said, "Rule 264 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha lays out the regulations for visitors. Admission to Visitors' Galleries of Rajya Sabha is regulated by the regulations made in pursuance of Rule 264 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha. Under the regulations, a member can apply for a visitor's card for a person who is known to him personally or in select cases, for those who have been introduced to the member by a person who is personally known to him. It is in the latter class of cases that members are to exercise utmost care. Members are advised to bear in mind that they are responsible for any untoward incident or undesirable thing happening in the galleries as a result of anything done by holders of cards issued at the request of such members."

"The fact that over fifty visitors were able to raise slogans is a matter of grave concern. In response to this serious breach, Members from the opposition panics walked out in protest," the letter stated.

In her letter addressed to the RS Chairman, Chaturvedi said, "It is imperative that the incident be thoroughly investigated to identify how such a breach of security and decorum was possible within the confines of the Rajya Sabha. The individual responsible for the disruption must be held accountable for their actions. Any MP found to be involved in facilitating this incident should also face appropriate consequences".

Urguing the Chairman to take immediate and stringer action to address this matter, she said, "We must do everything to protect the sanctity of the Parliament".

Also Read

Shinde-led Sena denies connection with plea staking claim on UBT's property

Next PM will be from INDIA bloc, says Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi

Sena (UBT) leaders meet police officials to discuss protest march route

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for entire Monsoon session

After Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP wants quick decision on MLAs' disqualification

No right to insult new Parliament: BJP hits back at Congress' Jairam Ramesh

This shows BJP practices politics of hatred: Adhir Ranjan on communal slurs

BJP-led NDA to secure more than 350 seats in 2024 LS polls: Pradhan

Victory of 'nation first' ideology: BJP as ABVP wins 3 seats in Dusu polls

Mallikarjun Kharge labels BJP as 'liars' over women's reservation Bill

Topics :Jagdeep DhankarPriyanka ChaturvediRajya SabhaShiv Sena

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story