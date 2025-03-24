Home / Politics / Protests against Waqf Amendment Bill understandable: J-K CM Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah on Monday said the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill across the country are understandable. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill across the country are understandable as only a particular religion is being "targeted".

"Charitable activities are linked to all religions and Muslims carry out these through Waqf. When a particular religion is targeted, there will be tension," he told reporters outside the assembly.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday announced a nationwide agitation against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, with large sit-ins planned in front of the state assemblies in Patna and Vijayawada on March 26 and 29, respectively, as part of the first phase of the protest.

Parliament's joint committee has submitted its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Though not listed yet, there is speculation that the proposed legislation could be brought for passage in Parliament during the ongoing Budget session.

The 31-member panel on the Bill, after multiple sittings and hearings, suggested several amendments to the proposed legislation even as the opposition members disagreed with the report and submitted dissent notes.

The 655-page report was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.

The joint committee adopted the report that contained changes suggested by members of the ruling BJP by a 15-11 majority vote. The move prompted the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The Bill was referred to the joint committee on August 8 last year, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

