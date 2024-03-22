Home / Politics / Public will teach lesson to BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav on Kejriwal's arrest

Public will teach lesson to BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav on Kejriwal's arrest

He also accused the BJP of having a 'brahmand record" (universe) of getting fake cases filed

(PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Press Trust of India Sitapur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the BJP for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying they can put leaders in jail but not the public which will teach them a lesson.

"Sending the chief minister to jail and controlling news will not help them as they are weakening democracy and suppressing the voice of those who want to raise the truth," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters after meeting senior party leader Azam Khan who is lodged in a jail here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"They (BJP) can send as many leaders to jailas possible but will not be able to send the public to jail," Yadav said, adding time is the biggest factor and when time comes it will teach them a lesson.

He also accused the BJP of having a 'brahmand record" (universe) of getting fake cases filed.

Not only in Uttar Pradesh, look anywhere else, fake cases are being filed everywhere and because of the electoral bonds expose, look at what is happening in Delhi also. Will the country accept that people are sent to jail by filing false cases and deprived of their rights, he asked

No matter how many atrocities the oppressor commits, in the end only truth will prevail, he said.

Yadav asserted that only Pichda Dalit Alpasankhyak (PDA) will defeat NDA and the government is scared of PDA. "Time is very powerful. No one is stronger than time and when the time comes, the public will teach a lesson to the BJP, the public is waiting to vote for it, to get a chance to vote" he stressed.

On his talks with Khan, he said deliberations were also held on the candidate from Rampur, the home district of the jailed leader, in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"I had gone to meet Azam Khan in a jail, there are problems when someone is put in isolation...I hope that he will get justice, his family will get justice. Khan sahab is facing injustice continuously," he stressed.
 

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls seat-sharing talks on between Gehlot, Akhilesh: Congress

Alliance with Cong off to a good start on 11 LS seats in UP: Akhilesh

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Will not join Rahul's Yatra till seat sharing is finalised: Akhilesh Yadav

SP offers 11 LS seats to Cong in UP, Akhilesh says 'off to good start'

BJP will pay the price for misuse of power: Pawar on Kejriwal's arrest

INDIA bloc to raise objection against 'targeting' of Oppn leaders with EC

Kejriwal's continuation as CM insult to people, corrupt belong in jail: BJP

Kejriwal's arrest latest in liquor policy 'scam': Who else is behind bars?

Explained: What is Delhi excise policy case and why was Kejriwal arrested?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalSamajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story