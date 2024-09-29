Punjab: Bajwa hits out at AAP over nomination filing for Panchayat polls

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding the complications being faced by candidates in filing nominations for Panchayat election in the state scheduled to take place on October 15. He accused government officials of being negligent, leading to uncerainity among candidates about reservations and other things related to nominations in different panchayat segments. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Punjab LoP & Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said, "On the floor of the house, the Chief Minister of Punjab had assured that the Panchayat elections will be conducted in a free and fair manner. We informed the state election commissioner that for the past two days, no panchayat secretary, BDPO, Tehsildar have been sitting in their respective offices."

Partap Singh Bajwa, along with other Congress leaders on Saturday, approached the Punjab state election commission to address the complications being faced by candidates in filing nominations for the panchayat elections in state.

Punjab State Election Commission had earlier announced that the Gram Panchayat elections in the state to be held on October 15. Nomination filling for the same has started on September 27. The polling would be held for 13.237 'Sarpanches' and 83,437 'Panches'.

Further targeting Aam Aadmi Party, Bajwa said that the party will dip further after the panchayat elections. They will not reach the double digit seats in next assembly elections.

Notably, 96,000 personnel would be deputed on election duty, 23 senior, IAS/PCS officers would be appointed as General Observers in the districts so as to ensure smooth ad peaceful conduct of the polls at 19,110 polling booths.

On assembly elections in Haryana, Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that the AAP will not win a single seat.

"Congress is receiving a lot of support from the public. Congress will win more than 65 assembly seats and AAP will not even win a single seat," he added.