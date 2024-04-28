Home / Politics / Punjab CM Mann to meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 30, says report

Punjab CM Mann to meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 30, says report

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during the 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' program, in Jaipur on Monday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 30, AAP sources said on Sunday.

This will be Mann's second meeting with Kejriwal in Tihar.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Mann met Kejriwal in jail earlier this month and alleged that the AAP chief was not being given amenities provided even to hardcore criminals.

Topics :PunjabBhagwant MannAAP

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

