Raghav Chadha suspended from RS for 'misconduct, contemptuous conduct'

His suspension followed a motion moved by the Leader of House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of four members of Upper House

AAP MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee.

His suspension followed a motion moved by the Leader of House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of four members of Upper House in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The motion was passed by a voice vote.

Topics :Raghav ChadhaRajya SabhaMonsoon session of ParliamentAAP

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

