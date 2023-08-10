From Ghamandiya alliance to Manipur: Modi's top quotes from no-trust motion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the parliament on the third day of the no confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha today. PM Modi addressed the situation in Manipur, ensuring that action was being taken and the state would return to the path of development. He went on to slam the Opposition alliance for misusing names that carry significance to create credibility, being power hungry, and not believing in India's development.

The Opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi-led government on July 26. It was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. PM Modi is facing this motion for the second time.

Here is a look at his top quotes from the day.

No confidence is the test of the Opposition

PM Modi stated that the no confidence motion was not a test of his governance but the test of the Opposition.

He added, "I have heard every MP's opinion... India has reposed its faith in us time and again... It happened in 2018 as well. Even then I had said, the motion is not a floor test of our government but theirs."

Opposition betrayed the people of India

Responding to the Opposition PM Modi claimed that the Opposition has betrayed the people of India. He added that they are more concerned about their own political interests.

The Prime Minister said, "You (Opposition) are not worried about the hunger of the poor, you are only worried about power. You are not worried about the youth's future, but only about your future."

He added that the people of the country have shown trust in "our government." "The country has chosen us twice now," he said.

NDA hit sixes, Opposition kept bowling no-balls

Using a cricket analogy, the PM stated that the Opposition had five years to prepare but fell short.

He said, "Fielding was set by the Opposition, but they hit fours and sixes. We kept hitting centuries, they kept bowling no balls. I gave you five years to come back to power. What didn't you prepared?"

Opposition has a secret blessing

Taking a jab at the Opposition, the PM stated that the Opposition had a "secret blessing," that whoever they wanted to harm, succeeds.

PM Modi referred to the banking sector as an example, stating that the Opposition had claimed that the banking sector would take collapse, but it turned out to be untrue. The net profit increased by double in the Indian banking sector.

He added, "When voting happened, they (Opposition) fell short. When we went to the public, the people announced their no-confidence in them. The NDA and BJP got more votes. In a way, the Opposition's no-confidence motion is lucky for us."

Congress has no vision, no idea about India's economy

He said the Congress party has no idea about the country's vision or development.

He said, "the Opposition has no faith in the growth and development of our country... India, our Constitution and BJP will emerge stronger." He stated that when the Opposition brings another no-confidence motion in 2018, "India will have the third strongest economy in the world."

People of Bihar, UP, Odisha saying "no-confidence" to Congress

Prime Minister Modi said that the people of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Nagaland and Tripura are saying "no-confidence" to the Congress.

Modi said that governments worldwide had faith in India's Covid-19 vaccine but the Congress had no faith in the vaccine. He added that the Congress had "no confidence" in the Indian vaccine.

He added that the Opposition is blindly following the Congress.

They think using the nations name, the Opposition can increase their credibility

The Prime Minister added that the Opposition feels that using the name "INDIA" can increase their credibility.

PM Modi slammed the Opposition for employing this technique of using significant names to create credibility. He gave exmaple of using Jawaharlal Nehru's name on schools, hospitals, airports, and other public properties but only indulged in corruption themselves.

This is not INDIA alliance, it is ghamandiya alliance

Referring to the Opposition alliance name change, PM Modi stated that it was a "ghamandiya alliance" (arrogance alliance), not an "INDIA alliance."

The PM added that the "ghamandiya" (arrogance) coalition wants to weaken the country by bankrupting it.

He stated, "They wish to create policy paralysis, corruption, appeasement, dynasty politics, unemployment, and terrorism in the country... The alliance can never think of strengthening India and its citizens."

Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru

Referring to the INDIA bloc, the Prime Minister said, "I express sympathies with my opposition friends, they performed the last rites of the UPA in Bengaluru."

He added, "I should have extended my condolences then. But I am not responsible for the delay because you (Opposition) were cremating the UPA and celebrating the application of plaster and paint on ruins. You were trying to present a decades-old car as an EV."

India bears damage by dynasty politics

PM Modi further chided the Congress party for playing dynasty politics. He said that the damage caused by the dynasty politics of the Gandhi family had an ill effect on all Indians.

He said, "This shows that we are kaamdaar, and they are naamdaar."

What has been said about Mother India has hurt every Indian

Addressing the long-awaited Manipur issue, PM Modi stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already discussed the matter "without politics".

He added that the crimes against women in Manipur are unforgivable, and the Centre is working to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said, "We are with the women of Manipur. The nation is with Manipur.. The agencies are trying their best to restore peace, and soon a new peaceful dawn will break in Manipur."

The Prime Minister added that what has been said about Mother India, referring to Rahul Gandhi's expunged comments, has hurt every Indian.

He questioned the Opposition, "Whose government was there in Manipur when everything used to happen according to the wishes of insurgent organisations? Whose government was there in Manipur when Mahatma Gandhi's picture was not allowed in government offices, whose government was there in Manipur when the decision to not allow the national anthem in schools was taken?... Their (Opposition) pain is selective. They cannot think beyond politics..."

They like to talk, but don't have the patience to listen

Commenting on the walkout demonstrated by the Opposition during parliament sessions, the PM said that they "like to talk, but don't have the patience to listen."

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's popular lines, PM Modi stated, "The Opposition's publicity says they have opened mohabbat ka dukaan (shops of love). But it is loot ka dukaan. Your shop has sold emergency, partition and torture of Sikhs."

Congress hid the truth from people, supports those who talk about breaking India

The Prime Minister said that on March 5 1966, the Congress attacked the helpless people of Mizoram with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

He said, "Even today, the whole Mizoram mourns on March 5. The Congress failed to repair the wound and hid the truth from the nation."

The Prime Minister added that India was being attacked by China. People were seeking help from the government. The horrifying radio broadcast of 1962 happened when the then PM Nehru said, "My heart goes out to the people of Assam".

Please come prepared in 2028 with no-confidence motion

PM Modi takes a jibe at the Opposition, stating that while they did not come prepared to this debate, they still had time to prepare for the next no-confidence motion in 2028.

PM Modi said, "In 2018, I gave them (Opposition) a task - bring No Confidence Motion in 2023 - and they followed my words. But I am sad. In 5 years, they should have done better. But there was no preparation, no innovation, no creativity.

He added, "I will give you another opportunity for 2028. But I urge them that when they bring the no-confidence motion in 2028, they come prepared."

The no-confidence motion was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

