PM Modi rips into Opposition, says its criticism is his 'lucky charm'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned his response to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday into a veritable campaign speech for the 2024 general elections, listing his government’s initiatives for a brighter future for the country’s youth and how it has improved the lives of India’s poor. He then warned the electorate that the Opposition’s economic policies and its electoral promises would bankrupt the country.



He “guaranteed” India would be one of the world’s top three economies in his third term by the time the Opposition brings yet another no-confidence motion in 2028.



On Manipur, Modi said the violence in the state was saddening, and crimes against women were unacceptable. The entire Northeast region, he said, was his “jigar ka tukda (piece of heart)”.



The Lok Sabha defeated the motion by a voice vote, and suspended Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for “repeated misconduct” pending an investigation by the privileges committee.



The PM singed the Opposition with his barbs, commenting that their criticism was his “lucky charm”, that their 2018 no-confidence motion contributed to the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) 2019 electoral triumph, and the latest one would pave the way for the alliance’s historic win next year. He reminded the House of his prophecy during the 2018 motion debate that the Opposition would bring another in 2023. He said the Opposition had five years to prepare, but its performance was disappointing. “I hope you would come better prepared (for the debate next time in 2028),” he said.



The PM frustrated the Opposition’s attempt to corner him on the issue of ethnic conflict in Manipur.

He broached the subject of Manipur, appealing for peace in the northeastern state, but only after the members of the Opposition alliance walked out midway into his 135-minute long speech.



Modi singled out the dynastic leadership of the Congress for its ineptitude and pointed at the inherent contradictions within the 26 parties that have junked their “old sullied name” of the UPA and got together under the label of INDIA, which he termed “ghamandiya”, or marked by arrogance.



The PM said the Opposition was “blessed with a secret boon”. “Anything they criticise will receive good luck,” the PM said, pointing out how they predicted doomsday and spread misinformation for the country’s banking sector, for the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and LIC.

“My tip to those in the share market: invest in a PSU if the Opposition predicts a grim future for it,” the PM said, adding his government's mantra was “reform, perform and transform” while the Congress was shorn of sound economic thinking. The PM said Congress' policies would "guarantee" only "bankruptcy, double-digit inflation, policy paralysis, instability, corruption, appeasement, unemployment, terror and violence" while "my guarantee" is that India would be among top three world economies in the NDA's next term.

The PM defended the BJP government in Manipur's six-year record in office, assured the people of Manipur that the Centre and the state government are working together to restore peace and promised stringent punishment to culprits behind heinous crimes against women. Modi spoke of his government's development works for the northeast region, noting that he had visited the area over 50 times and his ministers over 400 times. He also listed the atrocities perpetrated in the region by Congress governments.

Modi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his references to 'Bharat Mata', which the chair had expunged late Wednesday night, and wondered why some people wished for her death. These comments have deeply hurt the sentiments of every Indian, he said. Modi, in reference to Rahul, said the Congress leader is launched repeatedly, but every launch fails, terming the party as “look ki dukan, jhooth ka bazaar”.

“These are people who sometimes speak about the murder of democracy and the murder of the Constitution. These people (Congress) divided Maa Bharati into three pieces. When the time came to free Maa Bharati of slavery, they chopped off her limbs,” he said about the partition of India in 1947. Modi said Congress has been wiped out of several states, failing to form governments in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh for decades.

Defending the Opposition walkout, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who had moved the no-confidence motion, said “Congress-phobia” has gripped the prime minister, which is why he criticised the party for much of his speech, speaking on Manipur only briefly. The Congress also questioned why neither of the two BJP MPs from Manipur was allowed to speak.



Gogoi said the Congress walked out as the PM gave "a clean chit to Manipur CM who has failed the people of Manipur, for his being silent on wrestlers, for being silent on Chinese intrusion in India, for being silent on inflation and for being silent on remarks of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and for being silent on issues of national security, the INDIA alliance partners decided to walk out”.