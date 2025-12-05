Home / Politics / Rahul alleges govt blocks his foreign meetings; BJP calls claim 'lie'

Rahul alleges govt blocks his foreign meetings; BJP calls claim 'lie'

Ahead of Putin's arrival, Rahul Gandhi claimed the government discourages foreign leaders from meeting him - a charge the BJP rejected as false and politically motivated

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
LoP in Lok Sabha. | (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 12:09 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Hours prior to Russian President Vladimir Putin landing in New Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the government tells visiting foreign dignitaries not to meet the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) due to its “insecurity”.
 
What did Rahul Gandhi say? 
Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House Complex, Gandhi said it has been a long-standing tradition for visiting leaders to meet the LoP — a practice followed during the tenures of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. He alleged that “these days” the government advises foreign dignitaries, and even delegations he meets abroad, “not to meet the LoP”.
 
“This is their policy… We get the message that they have been told that the government has said ‘not to meet you’,” Gandhi said. He added that the opposition “also represents India”, and accused the government and the foreign ministry of not following established norms.
 
How did the BJP respond? 
Government sources and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders contested Gandhi’s claim. BJP Lok Sabha member Anil Baluni termed his allegation a “blatant lie”, posting pictures on X of Gandhi meeting several visiting leaders.
 
Which foreign leaders has Gandhi met as LoP? 
Since June 9, 2024, after becoming Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi has met the following visiting dignitaries:
• Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (June 10, 2024)
• Vietnamese PM (August 1, 2024)
• Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim (August 21, 2024)
• New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon (March 8, 2025)
• Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam (September 16, 2025)
 
What did the BJP say about protocol? 
Baluni said: “During any visit, MEA organises meetings for the visiting dignitary with government officials and government bodies. Organising meetings outside the government depends on the visiting delegation.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre blocking visiting dignitaries from meeting LoP, claims Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi asks West Bengal BJP MPs to counter TMC, target 2026 polls

Shah behind SIR ploy, BJP dug its own grave by rushing exercise: Mamata

Completely negates right of privacy: Randeep Surjewala on Sanchar Saathi

Modi govt has 'nearly signed death warrant' for Aravalli: Sonia Gandhi

Topics :Rahul GandhiVladimir PutinIndia Foreign Policy

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story