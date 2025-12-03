PM Modi asks West Bengal BJP MPs to counter TMC, target 2026 polls

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked BJP MPs from West Bengal to effectively counter the Trinamool Congress-led government in the state and work towards winning the assembly elections next year.

BJP MPs from West Bengal met the prime minister, along with Khagen Murmu -- the Lok Sabha member from Maldah Uttar -- who was attacked by a mob in October.

Modi enquired about Murmu's well being and told BJP members from the state to counter the West Bengal government to save democracy in the state.

"The prime minister told us to keep fighting the West Bengal government to save democracy. We will remove this government. The prime minister told us that we have to win these elections and we will win the elections," Sukanta Majumdar, president of the West Bengal unit of the BJP, told reporters after the meeting.