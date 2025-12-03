Home / Politics / Shah behind SIR ploy, BJP dug its own grave by rushing exercise: Mamata

Shah behind SIR ploy, BJP dug its own grave by rushing exercise: Mamata

He wants to capture Bengal at any cost, but he will get a befitting reply, the chief minister asserted

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Malda
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah was behind the ploy of implementing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, months before the assembly polls.

Banerjee, addressing a rally here, called the SIR a politically-driven exercise aimed at unsettling voters.

Amit Shah is behind this ploy of implementing the SIR in Bengal just before the elections, she claimed.

He wants to capture Bengal at any cost, but he will get a befitting reply, the chief minister asserted.

Claiming that the BJP miscalculated the political impact of the voter revision exercise, Banerjee said, By implementing the SIR in Bengal, the BJP has dug its own grave. Bengal and Bihar are not the same.

She, however, said that her party, the TMC, was not opposing the exercise, but you have to give appropriate time to conduct it. You cannot just rush things to serve the political agenda of BJP.

Banerjee also announced that from December 12, the TMC will launch May I Help You' camps across the state to assist people when SIR hearings begin later this month.

Targeting the saffron party's ideological pitch, she added, We don't need to learn Hindutva from the BJP.

She also referred to the case of Sunali Khatun, the pregnant woman who was pushed into Bangladesh along with her eight-year-old son.

The (Supreme) court asked the Centre to bring back Khatun. We fought the case in court, the CM said.

Questioning the conduct of central forces, she said, Sunali was an Indian, then why did the BSF push the pregnant woman to Bangladesh? Is it just because she is a Bengali that she was branded Bangladeshi and pushed across the border?  Reiterating her stand on citizenship issues, the TMC chief asserted: As long as I am here, no Bengali will be sent to any detention camp or pushed back.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Completely negates right of privacy: Randeep Surjewala on Sanchar Saathi

Modi govt has 'nearly signed death warrant' for Aravalli: Sonia Gandhi

Oppn meets in Parliament to discuss joint strategy for Winter Session

Congress slams Modi govt as Rubio repeats India-Pakistan peace claim

Winter Session: Lok Sabha to debate electoral reforms on Dec 9, says Rijiju

Topics :Amit ShahMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story