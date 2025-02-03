Rahul slams Centre on jobs, China, economy in fiery Budget session speech

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government in the Parliament on Monday (February 3). In his address during the ongoing Budget session, Rahul touched upon key issues such as unemployment, manufacturing decline, border security, and electoral integrity.

While he acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to boost domestic manufacturing through the ‘Make in India’ initiative, he quickly added that the initiative failed to bring the desired outcome. The LoP also raised concerns about the increasing influence of China's manufacturing in India and border security, voter roll discrepancies in Maharashtra, and the caste census.

Unemployment crisis: ‘A failure of both UPA & NDA’

Rahul Gandhi began his speech by addressing India's persistent unemployment crisis. In a rare admission, he stated that neither the Congress-led UPA nor the BJP-led NDA governments had been able to provide a "clear-cut answer" to the country's youth regarding employment. He said that there is urgent need for India to focus on production and manufacturing to generate jobs and curb rising social tensions.

“Now, even though we have grown (and) grown fast... a universal problem we have faced is that we have not been able to tackle the problem of unemployment. Neither the UPA nor today’s NDA government has given a clear-cut answer to the youth of this country about employment,” said Rahul.

Manufacturing decline and ‘failure of Make in India’

A significant portion of Gandhi’s speech focused on India's dwindling manufacturing sector. He cited government data to argue that the share of manufacturing in the GDP had dropped from 15.3 per cent in 2014 to 12.6 per cent in 2024, marking a 60-year low. While he acknowledged that ‘Make in India’ was a “good idea conceptually”, the Congress leader asserted that it had not succeeded in reviving domestic production.

“I am not blaming the Prime Minister... it would not be fair to say he did not try. ‘Make in India’ was a good idea... but PM Modi failed,” he said. Holding up his mobile phone, Gandhi criticised India’s dependency on Chinese imports, pointing out that smartphones are only assembled in India but their components are being sourced from China.

“This phone is not Made in India... It is only assembled in India. All the components are made in China,” said Rahul. He further claimed that Indians were effectively “paying a tax to China” every time they purchased electronics or foreign-manufactured goods.

China’s ‘incursion’ into Indian territory

In a sharp escalation of his critique, Gandhi accused the government of misleading the public about China’s border aggression. He claimed that over 4,000 sq km of Indian territory was occupied by Chinese forces, contradicting Prime Minister Modi’s statements that no land had been lost. He further alleged that India’s failure in manufacturing had made the country dependent on Chinese technology, even for its defence sector.

“Our Chief of Army Staff said Chinese are inside our territory... This is a fact. The reason China is inside our territory is because ‘Make in India’ has failed.” He warned that if a war with China were to occur, India would be forced to rely on "Chinese-made motors, batteries, and optics, compromising national security.

‘Voter roll manipulation in Maharashtra’

Gandhi also raised concerns about alleged electoral irregularities in Maharashtra. He pointed out that between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, approximately seven million new voters had been added to the state’s voter roll – equivalent to the entire population of Himachal Pradesh.

“Between the Lok Sabha election, which the INDIA Alliance won, and the Vidhan Sabha election, the voting population of Himachal Pradesh was added to the voter roll of Maharashtra.” His remarks suggested potential electoral malpractice, hinting at government interference in the voting process.

Caste census and representation

Gandhi reiterated the Congress party’s demand for a caste census, arguing that it was essential for ensuring social justice. He cited a recent caste survey in Telangana, which found that nearly 90 per cent of the state’s population comprised Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and minorities. He also claimed that none of the country’s largest corporations were owned by OBCs, Dalits, or tribals, highlighting economic disparity.

“The architecture of a new development paradigm can only be built when a caste census is placed on the table.” He also linked caste data to artificial intelligence, stating that AI-driven governance could revolutionise policy-making if integrated with caste demographics.

Jaishankar’s US visit: A diplomatic controversy

In a dig at India’s foreign policy, Gandhi claimed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had travelled to the United States to “persuade officials to invite Prime Minister Modi to Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony”.

“We would not send our Foreign Minister to the US to get our Prime Minister invited to the US President’s ‘coronation’.” His remarks were swiftly countered by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who accused him of “spreading false narratives” about India’s diplomatic engagements.

Attack on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Gandhi also took aim at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, criticising his recent remarks on independence. He asserted that India’s governance would always be based on the Constitution and that the Opposition would never allow any other ideology to dictate the nation’s course. “The Constitution will rule India always,” said Rahul.

Criticism of the President’s address

Describing the President’s speech as a “government laundry list”, Gandhi said he had struggled to sit through it. “I struggled to sit through the President’s Address. It was just a list of government claims.”

Rahul ‘praises’ PM Modi

In an unexpected twist, Gandhi concluded his speech on a “conciliatory note”, thanking Prime Minister Modi for attending the Parliament session. He said it was a moment of pride to see Modi bow before the Constitution. “It was a moment of pride for our Congress party to see PM Modi bow in front of the Constitution after winning the Lok Sabha election.”

Government’s response

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s statements, Speaker Om Birla asked him to provide “evidence for his claims”, particularly regarding the “China border issue” and “electoral roll changes”. Minister Kiren Rijiju also hit back, accusing Gandhi of “spreading falsehoods” and misrepresenting facts.