Haryana govt committed to NEP 2020: Education minister Mahipal Singh Dhanda

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Singh Dhanda on Sunday said that the state government is determined to implement the National Education Policy-2020, and instructions have been given to the officials of the Education Department to implement this policy as soon as possible.

Dhanda was addressing a function at Jharsa's Chotu Ram Model Public School, organised to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram.

He further said that the priority of the education department is the all-round development of every student in Haryana.

Speaking about Sir Chhotu Ram, Dhanda said that he did historic work for the welfare of the depressed, downtrodden and exploited classes in the country.

"As Revenue Minister he provided justice to farmers burdened with heavy debts. The basic mantra given by a leader who takes such revolutionary decisions is to learn to speak and recognise the enemy, he said.

"We should not just make children degree holders but also give them such an education that will uplift their character and help them get the right employment based on efficiency. Children should be taught the history of such brave men and great personalities on whom they can feel proud and who can contribute to the reconstruction of the nation," he added.

On this occasion, Dhanda also announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh to the Sir Chhotu Ram Society for educational development.

At the function, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma said that Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram had emphasised paying special attention to the education and welfare of farmers. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini implemented MSP on 24 crops for the prosperity of farmers, he said.