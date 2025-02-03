Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Neither UPA nor NDA solved unemployment issue': Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

'Neither UPA nor NDA solved unemployment issue': Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi also pointed out that despite rapid economic growth, both the UPA and NDA governments have struggled to provide concrete solutions to the country's unemployment problem

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday admitted that both the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to tackle India’s persistent unemployment crisis.
 
Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Parliament, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said noted the decline in India’s manufacturing sector while also recognising the Prime Minister’s efforts through the 'Make in India' initiative, describing it as “a good idea.”
 
“India’s share of manufacturing has dropped from 15.3 per cent in 2014 to 12.6 per cent today—the lowest in 60 years,” Gandhi said. “I am not blaming the Prime Minister. It wouldn’t be fair to say he didn’t try. 'Make in India' was a good idea... but PM Modi failed.”
 
 
He also pointed out that despite rapid economic growth, both the UPA and NDA governments struggled to provide concrete solutions to the country’s unemployment problem.
 
“Even though we’ve grown fast, we haven’t been able to tackle unemployment. Neither the UPA nor today’s NDA government has given a clear-cut answer to the youth of this country about jobs,” he said.

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

'Never seen such cry baby leaders': Priyanka Gandhi on PM Modi, Kejriwal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget Session LIVE: After tax cuts, all eyes on Finance Bill, new Income Tax Bill

Kuldeep Sengar, EX-BJP MLA, Unnao rape case accused

LIVE News: HC grants interim bail to Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Sengar for eye surgery

Dalits, Scheduled Caste, SC, Protest

Backward classes form majority of Telangana's population: Caste survey

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Bullying isn't harmless; it destroys lives: Rahul on Kerala student suicide

 
Shifting his focus to India’s dependence on foreign manufacturing, Gandhi slammed the outsourcing of production to China. Holding up his mobile phone as an example, he said, “This phone is not ‘Made in India.’ It’s only assembled here. All the components are made in China.”
 
“We, as a country, have failed in organizing production. We’ve handed it over to China. Every time we use a phone or wear a Bangladeshi shirt, we pay a tax to them,” he added.
 
Rahul Gandhi further emphasised the need for India to strengthen its manufacturing sector to create jobs and reduce reliance on imports. His remarks come at a time when the country is grappling with high unemployment rates despite strong GDP growth.

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Maharashtra govt contemplating use of AI in agriculture sector: Ajit Pawar

ISRO, NVS 02, Satellite Launch

Isro's 100th mission jinxed? Satellite faces glitch after launch to orbit

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Disease-free India key to realising 'Viksit Bharat' goal, says activist

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

SC seeks report on audio clips 'linking' Manipur CM to ethnic violence

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

LS takes up 18 questions amid noisy opposition protests over Kumbh stampede

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Parliament Budget session Unemployment in India UPA NDA BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon