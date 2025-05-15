PM Modi agreed to caste census 'out of fear': Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to a caste census "out of fear" of the country's deprived population.

Addressing an event at Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga, Bihar, Gandhi said the Congress would continue to push for a nationwide caste census, reservations in private institutions, and release of funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The event was part of the party’s 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad', a public outreach programme ahead of the Assembly elections later this year.

"We told Modi you shall touch the Constitution with your head, and he ended up doing so. We had also told him that you will have to hold a caste census. On both occasions, Modi acceded to the demands out of fear of a backlash from you people," he said.

'Attempts were made to stop me': Rahul Gandhi

The LoP also alleged that attempts were made by the local administration to stop him from reaching the venue. "As you all are aware, my car was stopped at the gate (of Mithila University). But I did not relent. I got out and took a circuitous route to reach here on foot," he said.

Centre announces caste census On April 30, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the Centre's decision to incorporate the caste census into a national census. Hailing the move, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is aimed at ''empowering economically and socially backward communities''. The Congress had earlier criticised the administration for denying permission to hold the event at the hostel, rejecting suggestions to shift it elsewhere. "Do you realise why the government in Bihar could not stop me? It was because I am propelled by the vast pool of energy that you embody. It is the same energy before which Narendra Modi had to bow."

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) headed by Prime Minister Modi.

