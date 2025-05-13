Insult to army: Cong slams BJP over MP minister's remarks on Col Qureshi

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP over its leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's purported objectionable remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who was a prominent face during media briefings on Operation Sindoor, and demanded his sacking.

The Congress shared the video in which Shah is purportedly heard making objectionable remarks, saying, "'Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi (those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters' forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson)'." Shah later claimed his remarks were being twisted by some people.

"We respect the actions taken by the Indian forces that avenged the Pahalgam terror attack in which the vermilion was wiped off the forehead of our sisters. I don't want to say anything to those who are twisting my remarks. She (Qureshi) is a sister who has enhanced our prestige, it should not be seen in any other context. We respect her and will continue to do so," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said a minister of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh made "extremely insulting, shameful and vulgar remarks" about Colonel Qureshi.

"The terrorists of Pahalgam wanted to divide the country but the country was united throughout Operation Sindoor in giving a befitting reply to the terrorists," Kharge said.

"The mentality of the BJP-RSS has always been anti-women. First, they trolled the wife of the naval officer martyred in Pahalgam on social media, then harassed the daughter of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and now BJP ministers are making such indecent comments about our braveheart Sofiya Qureshi," the Congress chief said.

Also Read

"Modi ji should immediately dismiss such a minister," he added.

Reacting to the purported remarks, the Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in a post on X, "Completely unpardonable. These pseudo-nationalists have no respect for our brave armed forces." He also asked if the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and BJP chief JP Nadda would take action against the minister.

Mohammad Jawed, the Congress MP from Bihar's Kishanganj, said, "Calling the brave daughters of our army 'sisters of terrorists' is not just vile -- it's treasonous. BJP minister Vijay Shah's statement shames every Indian. Will Prime Minister Modi take action or reward him like others before him? Apologise or admit you endorse this filth." In a post sharing the video, the Congress said the "disgusting" remarks were made by Shah, a minister in the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

"This shameful statement has been made about the daughters of India whom everyone is proud of. They have been described as sisters of terrorists. This is an insult to our mighty army," the party said.

"In such a situation, the questions that arise about Vijay Shah, who calls himself very close to Narendra Modi, are -- will the BJP accept his resignation? Will Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders apologise for this petty thinking? Or, like every time, will Vijay Shah also be promoted for this bad thinking and rallies will be organised in his support?" it asked.

Congress leader and former MP Danish Ali also shared a video of the BJP leader's purported remarks and attacked the ruling party.

"This statement is a reflection of anti-national mentality. People of the BJP find religion even in army uniforms. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is the daughter of India, the pride of the army. The minister who is calling her 'sister of terrorists' is insulting the entire Indian Army. This is poisonous fanaticism," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury hit out at the BJP over its leader's "obnoxious and shameful" remarks.

"Most obnoxious and shameful statement made by a BJP minister against our brave warrior, Col Sofiya Qureshi, should result in his immediate dismissal. Operation Sindoor -- meant to bring justice for our sisters. Entire country supported it. But BJP-RSS mindset remains anti-women!" she said.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also lashed out at the BJP, saying, "BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh and close aide of Narendra Modi, Vijay Shah, is calling Col Sofiya Qureshi the 'sister of Pahalgam terrorists'. A highly decorated officer is being insulted only because of her religion. When will you take action on him Narendra Modi!" The Indian Army's Colonel Qureshi was chosen to brief the nation about India's Operation Sindoor.

During multiple briefings, Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force flanked Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on the dais, delivered statements from the armed forces and the government from time to time.