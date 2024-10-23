Paddy not being procured at MSP in Punjab: SAD's Majithia slams AAP govt

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram S Majithia criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Tuesday, claiming that paddy is not being procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers. He warned that the lack of proper procurement could lead to increased financial distress among farmers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We will meet the Governor of Punjab because the farmers are being exploited by the AAP government. Paddy is not being procured at MSP, and farmers could commit suicide due to these losses. Action should be taken against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies for Punjab," Majithia said.

He criticised the government's failure to make proper arrangements, warning that this could harm agriculture and, consequently, the economy of Punjab.

"Purchases are being made at low prices by private players. An investigation should be conducted into where the money is being looted. The financial distress of farmers in Punjab is due to the wrong policies of both the AAP government and the central government," Majithia added.

In response, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on the Central Government to assist with paddy procurement to clear the state's mandis and facilitate wheat production for the upcoming harvest season.

More From This Section

"I spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah today and requested him to find a solution to the problem of rice millers as soon as possible, as all the demands are related to the central government," Mann said while speaking to ANI.

Mann assured that the state government has addressed nearly all the millers' demands.

"We have fulfilled almost all the demands of the millers regarding Punjab. I have also taken them to Delhi, where they have a meeting tomorrow. Punjab contributes the most to the central pool. We stand with the farmers and millers, and I hope the Home Minister will meet them tomorrow to solve their problems. The procurement is ongoing without any issues," he added.

Earlier, CM Bhagwant Mann outlined several demands to the Centre, including adjusting the procurement rate for dry harvest from 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent.

A critical meeting on paddy procurement in Punjab took place in Delhi, chaired by Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Food Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"Harvesting season in Punjab has begun. It is like a festival in Punjab because the economy of the state depends on it. Punjab has continuously been giving the maximum contribution to the food stock of the country. We will sell 180 lakh metric tonnes of our harvest to the centre. We are sceptical about things taking shape like last year," Mann told the media.

He also stressed the need for proper milling facilities, stating, "We want proper space to be created for milling rice, which will begin on November 15.