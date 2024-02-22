Home / Politics / Rahul, Pawar discuss seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for LS polls

Rahul, Pawar discuss seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra for LS polls

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have discussed seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said here on Thursday.

Earlier, Congress's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala had said seat-sharing talks between the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were in the last stage, and a final decision will be announced after a meeting of the alliance on February 27 and 28. "Pawar and Rahul Gandhi have spoken on phone," Patil told reporters here.

The MVA alliance consists of Congress, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Patil also said that he met Pawar on Thursday to discuss the ongoing seat-sharing talks besides organisational matters.

Topics :Rahul GandhiSharad PawarNationalist Congress PartyCongress

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

