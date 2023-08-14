Rahul's launch failed again; PM put forth all facts on Manipur issue: Tomar

In a dig at Congress, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the launch of Rahul Gandhi has failed once again as Prime Minister Narendra Modi put forth all facts regarding Manipur in Parliament.

He also said the Centre was extending all possible help to the affected people in Manipur and peace will be restored in the restive north-eastern state soon.

Tomar, the convener of the BJP Election Management Committee for MP, alleged the Congress was playing "dirty politics" and was trying to defame the BJP in Madhya Pradesh with a fake letter regarding "50 per cent commission".

"This time also the launch of Rahul Gandhi has failed, Tomar told reporters here when asked about PM Modi's long speech in Parliament in reply to the no-confidence motion debate recently.

The prime minister and Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) had put forth all facts regarding Manipur issue in Parliament. The Centre is serious about the issue and it is extending all possible help to the affected people. Additional security forces have been sent to the north-eastern state and peace would be restored there shortly, he said.

Referring to a row over a "fake" letter claiming contractors in Madhya Pradesh are being asked to pay 50 per cent commission, Tomar alleged the Congress has stooped low and started playing dirty politics after realising that the ground under its feet is slipping in (poll-bound) Madhya Pradesh.

"A futile attempt has been made to defame the BJP government in MP through a fake paper (the letter). The BJP has taken note of this. It will take action. The act (by Congress) was wrong and action is needed, Tomar said.

He was responding to queries on the registration of the FIR by Indore police against "handlers" of the 'X' accounts of senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union minister Arun Yadav over a post accusing the state government of corruption.

Earlier in the day, MP Congress media cell chairman KK Mishra claimed FIRs have been registered against Gandhi Vadra, Nath, Yadav and Jairam Ramesh, in 41 districts of the state.

Tomar said India is the world's largest democracy and the BJP sticks to the principles of democracy.

"The Congress has no right to speak on democracy. The Congress was the party of those people who had tried to destroy and corrupt Constitutional bodies. During the Emergency, the country was turned into a jail," Tomar said.

Media was gagged. Those who stifled democracy are talking about it. What is more laughable than this? Tomar asked.

He was answering a question about the bill to appoint chief election commissioner and election commissioners.