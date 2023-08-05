Rahul was disqualified within 24 hrs: Digvijaya on convicted BJP MP

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said it was now to be seen when the Lok Sabha Speaker disqualifies BJP MP from Etawah Ram Shankar Katheria who was convicted by an Agra court earlier in the day in a case of assault.

Special Magistrate, Agra's MP/MLA Court Anuj sentenced Katheria to two years' imprisonment for thrashing staff of a private power firm in 2011. MP Ram Shankar Katheria has been sentenced. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified within 24 hours (after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case). It will now be seen that if Katheria's membership is revoked or not. Let's see how impartially the Lok Sabha Speaker works, Singh said while reacting to this development.

The BJP MP had faced trial for thrashing the staff of Torrent Power Limited in Agra in 2011. It will also be seen when Rahul Gandhi's membership is reinstated after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 'Modi surname' case, Singh said.