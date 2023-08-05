Home / Politics / BJP gen secy in Gujarat, Pradeepsinh Vaghela resigns on 'personal grounds'

BJP gen secy in Gujarat, Pradeepsinh Vaghela resigns on 'personal grounds'

BJP's Rajni Patel also said no complaint was received against Vaghela and he remains a party worker

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Pradipsinh Vaghela, one of the four general secretaries of BJP in Gujarat, has resigned on personal grounds, his party colleague said on Saturday and added the resignation has been accepted.

BJP general secretary Rajni Patel also said no complaint was received against Vaghela and he remains a party worker.

Patel dismissed as "baseless" some reports claiming that Vaghela has been barred from entering the BJP's state headquarters 'Kamalam'.

"Pradipsinh Vaghela worked actively as a state general secretary. He resigned due to personal reasons and his resignation has been accepted," Patel said.

Vaghela was holding the post of general secretary since 2016 and was the in-charge of the south zone, Ahmedabad city and district, and the state BJP headquarters.

The development comes at a time when the Surat crime branch arrested three persons for allegedly circulating a defamatory letter containing accusations against Vaghela and some other leaders.

Also Read

Jaishankar arrives in Ahmedabad, to file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

SC extends interim bail given to Veerapan's associate on medical grounds

BJP to return to power by winning over 300 seats in next year's polls: Shah

Haryana govt failed in ensuring security to people: Hooda on violence

Hearing of defamation case filed against Rahul by RSS activist adjourned

Divisive elements hell bent to disturb peace among communities in J-K: Azad

Three prominent AAP leaders, many workers in Jammu resign from party

PM continues to be silent, allows discredited CM to rule: Cong on Manipur

Topics :GujaratBJPPolitics

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story