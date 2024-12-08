As long as Amit Shah remains HM, murders will happen daily in Delhi: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that as long as he holds office, murders will continue to occur every day in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party in a post on X said, "As long as Amit Shah remains the Home Minister, murders will continue to happen every day in Delhi."

Earlier on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that the BJP is no longer capable of managing the law and order situation in the national capital.

"Amit Shah ji has ruined Delhi. He has turned Delhi into a jungle raj. People are living a life of terror everywhere. BJP is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to unite and raise their voices," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also criticised the BJP-led central government over the worsening law and order situation in the national capital, alleging that they have failed in their primary responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the people of Delhi.

"This is the same area where, at a distance of 100-200 meters, an on-duty constable was shot dead two weeks ago. Today is the same day when a man was shot here while out for a morning walk in the Shahdara area. I want to know what the central government is doing. The BJP-ruled central government has only one responsibility in Delhi and that is law and order in Delhi. To provide security to the people of Delhi. Keeping the people safe in Delhi is their only job, they have no other work in Delhi. They have completely failed in this task," Atishi said.

Atishi claimed that the BJP-ruled central government has caused a breakdown of the law and order situation in Delhi, due to which the residents are troubled.

"Today, the BJP-ruled central government has caused a total breakdown of law and order in Delhi. I want to appeal to them today. The people of Delhi are troubled, the people of Delhi are troubled by your law and order system," she said.

On December 4, a man, his wife and their daughter were stabbed to death at their residence in Delhi's Neb Sarai on Wednesday. According to Delhi police, the murders were carried out by the couple's son, who had claimed to have been on a morning walk at the time.

On November 28, an explosion was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar. Fire tenders were rushed to the site along with teams of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell and Bomb Disposal Squad.