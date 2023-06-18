Rajasthan govt trying to mislead public in name of announcements: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan alleging that after four-and-a-half years of its rule, it is trying to mislead the public in the name of announcements.

Accusing the state government of blocking the schemes of the central government, he said the Centre has approved a plan of Rs 5,782 crore to bring water from Chambal in Alwar, but the "corrupt Gehlot government has blocked that too".

Goyal and BJP's national spokesperson and MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interacted with media in Kotputli on the public welfare policies of the central government.

The Union Minister said that the state government could not even fulfil the promises made in its manifesto. "Promises such as providing unemployment allowance and loan waiver of farmers turned out to be lies," Goyal alleged.

He said that after four-and-a-half years of the state Congress government, it is "working to mislead the public" in the name of announcements.

To a question on the recent raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) across the state in the paper leak case, Goyal said that if the Ashok Gehlot government is clean, it need not be afraid of the probe agency's action.

Taking a jibe over the Congress infighting in Rajasthan, he said that for four-and-a-half years, the "Congress could not settle the internal disputes in its house, Gehlot himself does not accept the decisions of his party".

The minister claimed that in order to take advantage during the election time, hiding internal conflicts, they (Congress) are distributing freebies to the public.

He accused the Gehlot government of stalling the plans of the Modi government.

"The Gehlot government refused to provide land for a big railway project in Rajasthan by writing a letter. It is supporting the corrupt involved in laying pipelines under the Jal Jeevan Mission," alleged Goyal, a former railway minister.

He said that the "days of Gehlot government are over". The public is united to form a transparent and good governance government of the BJP in the state.

Goyal, the Union Commerce and Industry minister, said India has become the fifth largest economy in the world in the nine years of the Modi government.

He said that in the last nine years, long pending development projects have been implemented on the ground. The Modi government has established creative dimensions in building airports, railways and expressways, he said.

The minister said today the world is looking towards India with hope due to its strong economy.