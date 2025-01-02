Rajasthan Guv hails NEP, says old education system sought to produce clerks

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Haribhau Bagade
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade (Image: X)
Press Trust of India Latur
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
The National Education Policy prioritises the country's interests as well as skill based-learning and has replaced the one introduced by British administrator Lord Macaulay, which aimed to uproot Indian culture and produce clerks, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade said on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the 59th Devgiri Regional Conference of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad here, Bagade also said students must become self-reliant, develop their intellectual and physical abilities and inculcate the spirit of service. "The education system introduced by Thomas Macaulay aimed to uproot Indian culture and produce clerks.  This outdated system has been replaced by the NEP, which has been crafted by 1,400 experts. It prioritises national interests and skill based learning. It ensures those with talent will not go hungry," Bagade said. Macaulay's 'Minute on Indian Education' was primarily responsible for the introduction of Western institutional education in the country and use of English for official purposes. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rajasthan governor said the former has a vision of making India the world's leading nation, adding that this mission relies on the strength and potential of youth. ABVP representatives from Maharashtra's Marathwada and Khandesh regions took part in the conference.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

